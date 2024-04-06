 Skip navigation
Colorado v Marquette
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream, scores for Men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four games
AUTO: OCT 29 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: That's Payton Pritchard's music

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_240406.jpg
Edouard gets goal back for Palace vs. City
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240406.jpg
De Bruyne hits first-time, left-footed strike
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240406.jpg
Haaland finishes beautiful Man City goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colorado v Marquette
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream, scores for Men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four games
AUTO: OCT 29 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: That’s Payton Pritchard’s music

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_240406.jpg
Edouard gets goal back for Palace vs. City
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240406.jpg
De Bruyne hits first-time, left-footed strike
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240406.jpg
Haaland finishes beautiful Man City goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Manchester City makes statement vs. Crystal Palace

April 6, 2024 09:34 AM
Daniel Sturridge joins the set to reflect on Manchester City's victory over Crystal Palace and look ahead to the Premier League title race.
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_240406.jpg
0:54
Edouard gets goal back for Palace vs. City
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240406.jpg
1:21
De Bruyne hits first-time, left-footed strike
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240406.jpg
1:05
Haaland finishes beautiful Man City goal
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240406.jpg
1:09
Lewis gives City the lead early in second half
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240406__662541.jpg
1:05
De Bruyne brings City level with a stunner
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_240406.jpg
1:29
Philippe-Mateta puts Palace up on City early
nbc_pl_sturridgeintv_240406.jpg
3:19
Sturridge explains pressure of PL title chase
nbc_pl_lescottintv_240406.jpg
2:59
Lescott explains Guardiola’s special touch
nbc_pl_walktalklong_240406.jpg
4:25
Welcome to Premier League Fan Fest from Nashville
nbc_pl_sampalladiowarmupv2_240405.jpg
23:02
PL Weekend Warm Up: Sam Palladio
nbc_pl_nightlyweekendwarmup_240405.jpg
15:33
PL Weekend Warm Up: Nightly
nbc_pl_jordanharveywarmup_240405.jpg
14:36
PL Weekend Warm Up: Jordan Harvey
