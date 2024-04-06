Watch Now
Manchester City makes statement vs. Crystal Palace
Daniel Sturridge joins the set to reflect on Manchester City's victory over Crystal Palace and look ahead to the Premier League title race.
Edouard gets goal back for Palace vs. City
Odsonne Edouard keeps Crystal Palace’s hopes alive by scoring this goal to cut the deficit to 4-2 against Manchester City.
De Bruyne hits first-time, left-footed strike
Kevin De Bruyne showed off his world-class skill set with this pure, first-time strike with his weak foot to give him 100 goals with Manchester City.
Haaland finishes beautiful Man City goal
Jack Grealish’s manipulation of space opened up Kevin De Bruyne to find Erling Haaland in front of the net, and the ensuing goal gave Manchester City a 3-1 cushion vs. Crystal Palace.
Lewis gives City the lead early in second half
Rico Lewis wasted no time giving Manchester City the lead, firing this goal in the bottom left corner to go up 2-1 on Crystal Palace.
De Bruyne brings City level with a stunner
Kevin De Bruyne hits a fabulous strike to put the ball top right corner and get Manchester City back on even footing with Crystal Palace.
Philippe-Mateta puts Palace up on City early
Jean Philippe-Mateta breaks away from the pack after a Manchester City mistake and finds the back of the net to give Crystal Palace a quick lead.
Sturridge explains pressure of PL title chase
Daniel Sturridge breaks down what Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal players are facing as they battle for the Premier League title and looks back on his stops around the Premier League.
Lescott explains Guardiola's special touch
Joleon Lescott joins the crew live from Fan Fest in Nashville to discuss the unique qualities of Pep Guardiola and evaluate the tight Premier League title chase between Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Welcome to Premier League Fan Fest from Nashville
Rebecca Lowe introduces this year’s Premier League Fan Fest, live from Nashville, and the crew gets you ready for a wild weekend.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Sam Palladio
Watch Sam Palladio's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Nightly
Watch Nightly's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.