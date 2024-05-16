Watch Now
Odegaard, Palmer in All-Premier League team
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola make their All-Premier League starting XI selections ahead of the final matchweek of the season.
Gauging Arsenal’s chances to win Premier League
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal's season finale against Everton, and discuss if the Gunners have any realistic shot at winning the title.
Can West Ham spoil Man City’s title hopes?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Manchester City's final match of the season against West Ham, where the Premier League title can either be won or lost at the Etihad.
PST Awards for 2023-24 Premier League season
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola share the PST Awards for their Premier League player of the season, manager of the season, and more.
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, and reflect on Chelsea's nervous 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 37 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his side's performance and the team's fans following a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe doesn't hold back his thoughts on VAR following Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
Goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku were enough to guide short-handed Chelsea past a scrappy Brighton side at the Amex ahead of the final matchweek of the season.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
Relive Manchester United's five-goal thriller against Newcastle United, where a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund proved to be the difference on the night for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
It's not over just yet as Lewis Hall's golazo makes it a one goal game for Newcastle late in the second half against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Danny Welbeck pulls one back late in injury time to give Brighton a lifeline against 10-men Chelsea at the Amex.
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Bruno Fernandes finds Rasmus Hojlund outside the box, who manages to carve out some space for a low-driven shot that finds the bottom corner of the goal to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.