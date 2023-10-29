Watch Now
Nunez doubles Liverpool's lead over Forest
Darwin Nunez gets on the receiving end off Dominik Szoboszlai's cross to give Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
Up Next
Haaland’s penalty gives City lead over Man United
Haaland's penalty gives City lead over Man United
A lengthy VAR check shows Rodri get pulled down inside the box, opening the door for Erling Haaland to score his 10th goal of the season to give Man City a 1-0 lead over Man United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
Aston Villa keep pace with the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 victory over Luton Town at Villa Park in Matchweek 10.
Konsa, Martínez combine for own goal v. Luton Town
Konsa, Martínez combine for own goal v. Luton Town
A series of unfortunate events results in an Emiliano Martinez own goal to give Luton Town a consolation prize against Aston Villa.
Salah punishes Forest to make it 3-0 for Liverpool
Salah punishes Forest to make it 3-0 for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah takes advantage of Matt Turner's poor positioning and tucks away Liverpool's third goal of the match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
Palhinha equalizes for Fulham against Brighton
Palhinha equalizes for Fulham against Brighton
Joao Palhinha's belter finds the top corner to give Fulham life against Brighton in the second half at the Amex.
Lockyer’s own goal gives Villa 3-0 lead
Lockyer's own goal gives Villa 3-0 lead
Things go from bad to worse for Luton Town as Tom Lockyer's failed clearance ends up in the back of his own net to give Aston Villa a 3-0 lead at Villa Park.
Diaby makes it 2-0 for Aston Villa v. Luton Town
Diaby makes it 2-0 for Aston Villa v. Luton Town
Moussa Diaby shows off his clinical finishing ability once more as he slots home Aston Villa's second goal of the match against Luton Town at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 10
Dominic Calvert-Lewin steps up for the Toffees yet again as his strike was the difference on the day to secure a critical three points over West Ham United at London Stadium.
Jota pays tribute to Diaz after goal v. Forest
Jota pays tribute to Diaz after goal v. Forest
Following his goal for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest, Diogo Jota pays tribute to teammate Luis Diaz, who is away from the team after his parents were reportedly kidnapped in Colombia.
Ferguson provides the spark for Brighton v. Fulham
Ferguson provides the spark for Brighton v. Fulham
Evan Ferguson increases his scoring tally on the season with a left-footed finish against Fulham to give Brighton a 1-0 lead at the Amex.
Calvert-Lewin breaks the deadlock against West Ham
Calvert-Lewin breaks the deadlock against West Ham
Dominic Calvert-Lewin provides the spark for the Toffees as Everton takes a 1-0 lead over West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.