 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Peres Jepchirchir
Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir withdraws on eve of New York City Marathon
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Sunday Cup Phoenix championship race: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_horse_twilightderby_231104.jpg
Seal Team accelerates to win the Twilight Derby
nbc_pl_sheffieldwolveshl_231104.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalv2_231104.jpg
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Peres Jepchirchir
Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir withdraws on eve of New York City Marathon
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Sunday Cup Phoenix championship race: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_horse_twilightderby_231104.jpg
Seal Team accelerates to win the Twilight Derby
nbc_pl_sheffieldwolveshl_231104.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalv2_231104.jpg
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Silva chips in Man City's fifth v. Bournemouth

November 4, 2023 12:48 PM
Bernardo Silva doubles his tally on the match with a beautiful chip across the goal line to give Manchester City a 5-1 lead over Bournemouth.
Up Next
nbc_pl_sheffieldwolveshl_231104.jpg
18:52
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalv2_231104.jpg
1:05
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_231104.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burvcphl_231104.jpg
12:34
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_postgame_231104.jpg
0:58
Doku dazzles for Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brewhuhl_231104.jpg
12:40
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evebhuhl_231104.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sheffieldpenaltygoalkick_231104.jpg
3:51
Norwood slams home Blades’ penalty v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoalmitchell_231104.jpg
1:28
Mitchell doubles Crystal Palace’s lead v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_akegoal_231104.jpg
1:09
Ake heads Man City 6-1 in front of Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brightongoal1_231104.jpg
1:10
Young’s own goal gives Brighton equalizer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_sinisterragoal_231104.jpg
2:08
Sinisterra gets Cherries on the board v. Man City
Now Playing