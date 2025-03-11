 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Adam Scott: Bringing pro golf back to one tour ‘may not be ultimately possible’
Fernando Tatis Jr.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Results, Analysis, Sleepers, and Top Picks from Rotoworld Staff
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
Auburn could start revenge tour in SEC Tournament
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
nbc_cycling_paris_nice_stage3_240311v2.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Nice, Stage 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Adam Scott: Bringing pro golf back to one tour ‘may not be ultimately possible’
Fernando Tatis Jr.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Results, Analysis, Sleepers, and Top Picks from Rotoworld Staff
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
Auburn could start revenge tour in SEC Tournament
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
nbc_cycling_paris_nice_stage3_240311v2.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Nice, Stage 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pearl: Broome should be College Player of the Year

March 11, 2025 04:49 PM
Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl joins Dan Patrick to discuss why Johni Broome should be named College Player of the Year, the globalization of basketball, and more.