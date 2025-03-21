 Skip navigation
Azzi Fudd
UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab
Nikki Collen
Raspy-sounding Nikki Collen is happy Baylor women are back home for March Madness
Lauren Betts
No. 1 overall seed UCLA eager to begin its quest for a storybook ending to this historic season

nbc_dps_skenes_250321.jpg
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
nbc_bte_rbbuconnou_250321.jpg
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
XavIll.jpg
Xavier a live underdog vs. Illinois in Round of 64

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pitino-Calipari dynamic 'went sideways' long ago

March 21, 2025 01:00 PM
Steve Lappas joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament, discuss memories from his time at Villanova, and previews St. John's vs. Arkansas.