MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Is Nikola Jokic the top pick?
2025 World Wrestling Championships
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_afcsouth_250916.jpg
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Debating Brady, Belichick's impact on Pats dynasty

September 16, 2025 11:02 AM
Gary Myers offers his thoughts on the conflict of interest at play with Tom Brady as an owner and broadcaster and discuss his book on the Patriots dynasty.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_deanblandino_250916.jpg
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
nbc_dps_tombrady_250916.jpg
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_250915.jpg
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones’ performance
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250905.jpg
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
nbc_dps_eaglescowboysrecap_250905.jpg
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
ceedee_lamb_drops.jpg
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
nbc_dps_jalencarter_250905.jpg
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_dps_kylebrandtinterview_250903.jpg
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_250903.jpg
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
nbc_dps_pabltorreintv_250903.jpg
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
ParsonsDPS9-3.jpg
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_afcsouth_250916.jpg
01:34
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
07:31
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
oly_atm110h_worlds_tinchintv_250915.jpg
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_hiltzkipyegonintv_250916.jpg
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
oly_atm100h_worlds_tinchfinal_250916.jpg
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
11:54
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
oly_atw1500_worlds_kipyegonfinal_250916.jpg
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
04:06
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence
nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
02:26
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_buyorsell_250916.jpg
05:58
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs
nbc_pft_burrow_250916.jpg
07:01
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
04:49
Mclaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250916.jpg
03:14
Inside Vikings’ QB options given McCarthy’s injury
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250916.jpg
02:55
Daniels remains ‘truly day-to-day’
nbc_pft_jeantyadjusting_250916.jpg
05:24
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
nbc_pft_bakerclutch_250916.jpg
11:58
Mayfield can ‘rediscover gas pedal in crunch time’
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
oly_atw400_worlds_paulinosemi_250916.jpg
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
nbc_pft_chainstalk_250916.jpg
05:56
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
nbc_pft_tbhourecap_250916.jpg
14:08
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
nbc_pft_tombrady_250916.jpg
04:29
Brady to headline Saudi Arabia flag football event
nbc_pft_mayfieldpaid_250916.jpg
08:57
Why Mayfield is in the ‘financial wilderness’
oly_atm800_worlds_lutkenhausheatv2_250916.jpg
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jacksonrd1_250915.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
01:29
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
nbc_title24_sexton_250915.jpg
03:47
What happened to Sexton on final lap in St. Louis?
nbc_title24_deegantitle_250915.jpg
12:04
What does Deegan need to clinch 250 title?
nbc_title24_deegankitchen_250915.jpg
17:49
Analyzing Deegan-Kitchen drama in St. Louis