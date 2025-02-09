2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown

For the second time this season, a game week in Yahoo fantasy leagues will span two actual weeks. Week 16 will cover both sides of the All-Star break, and 16 teams will play five games. Fantasy managers will get more looks at players who are in new places after the trade deadline, and some teams are also navigating injuries to key players. Also, there’s a need to be a bit more conservative with waiver wire pickups if your league has a weekly transaction limit. Here’s the Week 16 schedule breakdown.

Week 16 Games Played

5 Games: CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHO, SAS, UTA

4 Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, WAS

Week 16 Storylines

- Ten teams will play a back-to-back on the final two game days before the All-Star break.

With all 30 teams playing on Wednesday, Thursday’s five-game slate can potentially churn out some streaming stars. The Clippers (Kawhi Leonard), Mavericks (Anthony Davis), Pelicans (Zion Williamson), Rockets (Tari Eason), and Thunder (Chet Holmgren) are among the teams that will be active on Thursday. Another team that qualifies is Utah, which has not hesitated to sit some key players recently, even if there isn’t a back-to-back to consider.

The statuses of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson will need to be watched closely, as the Jazz will host the Lakers (Wednesday) and Clippers (Thursday) before the break. Isaiah Collier leads the way among the younger players who stand to have added value during Week 16, especially with Utah playing a Friday/Saturday back-to-back after the All-Star break.

- Mavericks head into Week 16 banged up in the frontcourt

Dereck Lively II will be out for an extended period with his fractured ankle, but two starters suffered injuries during Saturday’s win over the Rockets. Anthony Davis’ stellar Mavericks debut ended prematurely due to what he described as tightness between his groin and quadriceps muscle. He said that the issue isn’t serious; hopefully, he’ll be available for Dallas’ first game of Week 16 against the Kings on Monday. On the other hand, PJ Washington may face slimmer odds of being able to play. He sprained his ankle during Saturday’s victory, which may put his availability in some doubt to begin Week 16. Even if Washington doesn’t miss time, two low-rostered players to watch are Naji Marshall and Max Christie, as both can provide solid value off the bench.

- How many games will fantasy managers get out of Joel Embiid?

The 76ers center returned to the lineup on February 4, playing 36 minutes in a win over Dallas. Embiid did not play the following night against the Heat, and with the 76ers beginning Week 16 with a back-to-back, this could be a three-game week for him. Philadelphia hosts Toronto on Tuesday before visiting Brooklyn the next night in its final game before the break.

Guerschon Yabusele has reached the point where he should be rostered regardless of Embiid’s status, as he’s locked down the starting power forward job. Andre Drummond returned to action on Friday after missing eight games with a toe injury, playing eight minutes off the bench in a loss to the Pistons. This could be a spot in which he’s held out of the game that Embiid plays to ensure that one of them is available on both nights.

- The Hornets and Lakers play their rescheduled on February 19.

Charlotte’s January 9 and 11 games against the Lakers and Clippers were postponed due to the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles County. The former was rescheduled for February 19. That’s the lone game on the schedule as the league returns from the All-Star break. Both teams will play five games during Week 16. Moussa Diabate, who signed a standard contract on Sunday, and Nick Smith Jr. are two Hornets who have added value to fantasy managers.

As for the Lakers, the addition of Luka Doncic will impact the entire rotation, with it being possible that Rui Hachimura will move to the bench (Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3-and-D skill set appears to be a better fit alongside Luka and LeBron James). Also, this will be the first meeting between the teams since the trade that sent Mark Williams to Los Angeles was rescinded due to him failing his physical. As a result, the Lakers got back Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and their 2031 first-round pick.

- Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (February 22) are the other “streaming days” during Week 16.

There are four games on Tuesday and five on Thursday before the All-Star break, while the penultimate day of Week 16 in Yahoo leagues also has a five-game schedule. Chicago is active on two days (Tuesday and Saturday), and his recent move into the starting lineup makes rookie Matas Buzelis a more attractive option in fantasy leagues. And don’t sleep on Ayo Dosunmu, who’s still rostered in 36% of Yahoo leagues.

Among the other teams that will be active on two of those three game days are Houston (Thursday and Saturday), Philadelphia (Tuesday and Saturday), Phoenix (Tuesday and Saturday), and Utah (Thursday and Saturday). The Rockets’ games on “streaming days” are parts of back-to-backs, which could limit Tari Eason to two appearances during Week 16. Rockets coach Ime Udoka said during the team’s Monday/Tuesday back-to-back in New York that Eason won’t play both ends of back-to-backs as the team continues to manage his left lower leg injury.

- When will Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal return?

Durant missed Phoenix’s last three games with an ankle injury, while a toe injury sidelined Beal for the previous two. Royce O’Neale moved into the starting lineup, and the absences of Durant and Beal also resulted in consistent minutes for Bol Bol. Bol played 33 minutes off the bench in a February 8 loss to Denver. Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said afterward that he would consider finding more minutes for the slender forward once the team’s rotation is whole. Phoenix’s five-game Week 16 includes two back-to-backs, the first being on the Tuesday/Wednesday before the All-Star break. That may be an opportunity for Bol to get more time, even if Durant and Beal are cleared to return from their injuries.

"Bol has certainly been impressive and has earned it. We have to seriously consider how we can keep him in the games and see how he can impact the games even when we're whole."



Mike Budenholzer when asked about Bol Bol minutes moving forward when Suns become whole.



2nd straight… pic.twitter.com/l549B2ZMvG — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 9, 2025

Light Game Days

Tuesday (February 11): 4 Games

TOR vs. PHI

NYK vs. IND

DET vs. CHI

MEM vs. PHO

Wednesday (February 19): 1 Game

CHA vs. LAL

Week 16 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 15)-Monday: CHA, MIL

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: CHI, DET, IND, MEM, NYK, PHI, PHO, TOR

Wednesday-Thursday: DAL, GSW, HOU, LAC, MIA, MIN, NOR, OKC, SAC, TOR

Wednesday (February 19)-Thursday: CHA, LAL

Thursday-Friday: CLE, MEM, MIL, NYK, ORL, SAS

Friday-Saturday: HOU, UTA

Saturday-Sunday: PHO

Sunday-Monday (Week 17): ATL, DET, IND, LAC, MIA, MIN