Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings: Wemby on top, Holmgren and Cunningham in Top 10

With the NBA’s regular season winding down, it’s almost time for dynasty managers to shine.

While the 2024 draft class was widely considered one of the weakest in recent memory, the same can’t be said about the 2025 class. Headlined by Duke’s Cooper Flagg, dynasty managers that aren’t in their league’s playoffs have their sights set on adding rookies from this incredibly talented class. While this edition of Rotoworld’s dynasty rankings won’t include those rookies, it won’t be long before we start comparing them to the players already in the league. Plus, it’s important to have an idea of how to value your players long before you need to trade to get “your guy” from the 2025 class.

Victor Wembanyama is the obvious choice as the most valuable player in dynasty formats, but how does the rest of the league shake out? Take a look below to see how we ranked the next 399 players.