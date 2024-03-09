 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: It’s Dalano Banton time!
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney
BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowavpsuhl_240308.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa blow out Penn State
nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State
oly_sww200br_proswimseries_lillyking_240308.jpg
King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: It’s Dalano Banton time!
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney
BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowavpsuhl_240308.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa blow out Penn State
nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State
oly_sww200br_proswimseries_lillyking_240308.jpg
King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch D’Angelo Russell game-winner, Dinwiddie block of Lillard to seal Lakers win vs. Bucks

  
Published March 9, 2024 01:39 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 8: The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-winning block against Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers have quietly been one of the best clutch teams in the NBA this season, 18-8 coming into Friday night in games within five points in the final five minutes, the highest winning percentage in the league (they have a +6.7 net rating in those minutes).

Make that 19-8 after the Lakers made key plays down the stretch to beat the Bucks Friday 123-122 — and they did it without LeBron James.

It starts with a monster night from D’Angelo Russell — 44 points, hitting 9-of-12 from 3. However, his biggest shot was a game-winning floater in the lane with 5.9 seconds left.

That still left time for the Bucks to tie the game or take the lead and they have the most clutch player in the league in Damian Lillard. Spencer Dinwiddie was not going to let Lillard add to that resume. Dinwiddie came up with the game-saving block.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lakers.

The win moved the Lakers up to ninth in the West, half-a-game ahead of the Warriors and one game back of the eighth-seed Mavericks. Los Angeles needs win right now to improve their play-in seeding and Russell and Dinwiddie made sure they had it.

The questions about the Bucks and their playoff chances linger. Even with their loss and the Cavalier’s win on Friday, Milwaukee falls back to the No. 3 seed. They have a little over a month to straight everything out before the playoffs begin.

Mentions
D_'Angelo Russell.png D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie.png Spencer Dinwiddie Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks