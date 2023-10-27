NFL 2023 Week 8 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore, Trent Brown questionable for Patriots

The eighth week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bills and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Raiders and Lions play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Texans at Panthers

TE Brevin Jordan (foot), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), and WR Robert Woods (foot) won’t play for the Texans. T Tytus Howard (hand, knee), WR Xavier Hutchinson (foot), and DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf) are their questionable players.

Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (elbow) didn’t practice Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday. LB Frankie Luvu (hip), T Taylor Moton (knee, rest), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) join him in that group while S Vonn Bell (quad) and WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) have been ruled out.

Rams at Cowboys

TE Hunter Long (hamstring) won’t be in the Rams lineup. T Rob Havenstein (calf), LB Ernest Jones (knee), and WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) have questionable tags.

The Cowboys feel good about T Tyron Smith (neck) playing on Sunday, but he’s officially listed as questionable.

Vikings at Packers

The Vikings ruled out LB Brian Asamoah (ankle). G Ezra Cleveland (foot), RB Kene Nwangwu (illness), and WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is set to play for the Packers, but CB Jaire Alexander (back), LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), and C Josh Myers (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Saints at Colts

T James Hurst (ankle) is the only player ruled out for the Saints. LB Demario Davis (knee), G Max Garcia (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (illness), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), QB Taysom Hill (chest), TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Tyrann Mathieu (foot), S Marcus Maye (illness), G Andrus Peat (ankle), and CB Alontae Taylor (hip) make up a sizable questionable group.

CB Julius Brents (quadricep), TE Kylen Granson (concussion), and T Braden Smith (hip, wrist) are all out for the Colts. CB Tony Brown (ribs), DT Eric Johnson (ankle), and RB Zack Moss (elbow, heel) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Dolphins

DT Christian Barmore (knee), T Trenton Brown (ankle, knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), T Vederian Lowe (ankle), LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DE Keion White (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are all questionable for the Patriots. T Calvin Anderson (illness) will not play.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (hip) has no injury designation and is set to play on Sunday. CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), S Jevon Holland (concussion), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), and CB Cam Smith (foot) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Giants

The Jets will have CB Sauce Gardner and CB D.J. Reed back in action after they cleared the concussion protocol. G Joe Tippmann (quad) is out and WR Irvin Charles (shoulder) is listed as doubtful. CB Michael Carter (hamstring), WR Randall Cobb (shoulder), and DE Will McDonald (back) are the team’s questionable players.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his second straight game and T Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is set to miss his seventh after being listed as doubtful. TE Darren Waller (hamstring), EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck), T Evan Neal (ankle), and C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) are listed as questionable. RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out as well.

Jaguars at Steelers

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) played after being listed as questionable last week and the team will be hoping things go the same way this Sunday. WR Zay Jones (knee) and CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) have been ruled out. G Brandon Scherff (ankle), OL Walker Little (knee), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), and S Andre Cisco (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) is good to go for the Steelers, but CB James Pierre (ankle), CB Joey Porter (calf), and CB Levi Wallace (foot) are all listed as questionable.

Falcons at Titans

LB Tae Davis (concussion) is out for the Falcons and LB Bud Dupree (groin) has a questionable tag.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will not play on Sunday. TE Josh Whyle (concussion) and CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) are also out while DL Naquan Jones (illness) is the team’s only questionable player.

Eagles at Commanders

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) is questionable after missing Eagles practice on Friday. CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) has been ruled out.

LB Cody Barton (ankle) and G Saahdiq Charles (calf) won’t play for the Commanders. DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) and WR Curtis Samuel (foot) carry questionable designations into the weekend.

Browns at Seahawks

The Browns ruled QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) out earlier this week and they listed T Jedrick Wills (foot, ankle), RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), and LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) make up their questionable contingent.

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and S Jamal Adams (knee) are questionable for the Seahawks, but they are set to have WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) back in the lineup. RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) and NT Austin Faoliu (knee) have been ruled out while G Phil Haynes (calf) is considered doubtful.

Ravens at Cardinals

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) is set to play, but EDGE Odafe Oweh (ankle), RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) are listed as questionable. S Marcus Williams (hamstring) is out.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) has progressed to full practice participation, but he’s not expected to play this weekend after being listed as doubtful. LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), DT Kevin Strong (shoulder), and T Elijah Wilkinson (neck) have been ruled out while CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), S Jalen Thompson, and WR Greg Dortch (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Broncos

LB Nick Bolton (wrist) is out for the Chiefs and they issued no other injury designations.

WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) is the only Broncos player with an injury designation. He’s considered questionable.

Bengals at 49ers

Bengals T Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) is ready to go after getting hurt before the team’s bye week. LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and RB Chase Brown (hamstring) aren’t going to play.

QB Brock Purdy (concussion) had a full practice on Friday before the 49ers listed him and T Trent Williams (ankle) as questionable. WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will miss his second straight game.

Bears at Chargers

QB Justin Fields is out again for the Bears this weekend. S Jaquan Brisker (illness), OL Dan Feeney (knee), and S Eddie Jackson (foot) are listed as questionable while G Nate Davis (ankle) and DB Terell Smith (illness) have been ruled out along with Fields.

TE Gerald Everett (hip), S Alohi Gilman (heel), WR Jalen Guyton (knee), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), and WR Josh Palmer (knee) are all listed as questionable for the Chargers.