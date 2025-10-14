NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES BROADCASTER ASSIGNMENTS FOR FIRST TWO WEEKS OF NBA COVERAGE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Zora Stephenson Call NBA Tip-Off and Premier of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Second Game of NBA Tip-Off Doubleheader

Eagle, Robbie Hummel, and Austin Rivers to Call Premier of Peacock NBA Monday and “On the Bench”

The NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock One Week from Today

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 14, 2025 – With the NBA returning to NBC and debuting on Peacock one week from today, NBC Sports announced its broadcast assignments for the first two weeks of games ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season beginning on Oct. 21.

Oct. 21 – NBA Tip-Off: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Analysts: Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford

Reporter: Zora Stephenson

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter

Oct. 21 – NBA Tip-Off: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Grant Hill

Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi

Studio Host: Ahmed Fareed

Studio Analyst: Tracy McGrady

Oct. 27 – Peacock NBA Monday ( and Debut of “On the Bench” ): Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons – at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle

“On the Bench” Analysts: Robbie Hummel (Pistons), Austin Rivers (Cavaliers)

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

Oct. 27 – Peacock NBA Monday : Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves – at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Play-by-Play: Michael Grady

Analyst: Grant Hill

Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

Oct. 28 – Coast 2 Coast Tuesday : New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks – at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Analysts: Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford

Reporter: Zora Stephenson

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

Oct. 28 – Coast 2 Coast Tuesday : Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors – at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Play-by-Play: Terry Gannon

Analyst: Grant Hill

Reporter: Grant Liffmann

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

Nov. 1 – NBA Mexico City Game 2025: Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons – at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock

Play-by-Play: Mark Followill

Analyst: Grant Hill

Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi

Studio Host: Jordan Cornette

Studio Analysts: Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers

Nov. 3 – Peacock NBA Monday : Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets – at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle

“On the Bench” Analysts: Robbie Hummel (Nets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves)

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford

Nov. 4 – Coast 2 Coast Tuesday : Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks – at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Play-by-Play: Michael Grady

Analyst: Jamal Crawford

Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter

Nov. 4 – Coast 2 Coast Tuesday : Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers – at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Play-by-Play: Terry Gannon

Analyst: Reggie Miller

Reporter: Grant Liffmann

Studio Host: Maria Taylor

Studio Analysts: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter

***

NBC SPORTS’ NBA PROGRAMMING RECAP

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following American Express NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz.

***

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here. NBC Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, and Zora Stephenson were announced as courtside reporters and Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider and Chris Mannix as an NBA digital insider. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor.

Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

