Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame races past Stephen F. Austin in NCAA women’s tourney, but Miles leaves with injury
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indiana at Utah
Garzon scores 17, Ciezki adds 16 to lead No. 9 seed Indiana to opening NCAA win over No. 8 seed Utah
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mount St. Mary's at Duke
No. 1 seed Duke rolls past Mount St. Mary’s 93-49 to open NCAAs in Flagg’s return from injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame races past Stephen F. Austin in NCAA women’s tourney, but Miles leaves with injury
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indiana at Utah
Garzon scores 17, Ciezki adds 16 to lead No. 9 seed Indiana to opening NCAA win over No. 8 seed Utah
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mount St. Mary's at Duke
No. 1 seed Duke rolls past Mount St. Mary’s 93-49 to open NCAAs in Flagg’s return from injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead

March 21, 2025 05:11 PM
Andrew Novaks joins Smylie Kaufman on the Happy Hour set, reacting to a wild sequence that saw Peter Malnati almost make a hole-in-one at the Valspar Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
Now Playing
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
Now Playing