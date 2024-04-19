Watch Now
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
Co-leader Collin Morikawa explains how he shot a 5-under 66 in Round 2 of the RBC Heritage despite hitting just eight greens in regulation, as well as the improvements he's made with the putter this year.
Co-leader Collin Morikawa explains how he shot a 5-under 66 in Round 2 of the RBC Heritage despite hitting just eight greens in regulation, as well as the improvements he's made with the putter this year.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic.
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage and McIlroy talks about the process he's going through to improve his game.
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
Relive the best shots and more from first-round action at the 2024 RBC Heritage, taking place at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic.
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament to reflect on his remarkable week at the Masters Tournament and his first 11 months in the pros.
Breaking down Harbour Town Golf Links
Gain insight on Harbour Town Golf Links, host of the RBC Heritage, which has been decided by one stroke or a playoff in 9 of the last 11 tournaments.
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Matt Fitzpatrick walks and talks with Todd Lewis about his 2023 RBC Heritage victory, his memories from Hilton Head Island and the state of his game in 2024.
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
Jordan Cornette and George Savaricas discuss Rory McIlroy's recent comments regarding his allegiance to the PGA Tour, analyzing the future of golf given the sport's current landscape.
Åberg, Zalatoris highlight RBC Heritage best bets
In this edition of Going for the Green, Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down their favorite bets for RBC Heritage, including Ludvig Åberg for the outright win and Will Zalatoris as a high price pick.