Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
Hideki Matsuyama recalls his 2021 win at The Masters as the "thrillest of thrills" and is preparing hard to replicate the result, and he touches on the variance in course conditions and being in tournament shape.
De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters
Santiago De La Fuente and Jasper Stubbs discuss their mindsets as amateurs in the 2024 Masters field, explaining what they're working on ahead of the tournament.
Harman: Know I can compete in Masters
Brian Harman addresses the media on the Monday of Masters week about his mindset leading up to the tournament, dealing with the harsh environments at Royal Liverpool and the Ryder Cup and more.
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy in a thrilling playoff to earn his second-ever PGA Tour victory.
Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
Jordan Spieth is playing "Jordan-Spieth-like" golf, but Ryan Lavner thinks that style -- and his history at Augusta National -- might make him well-suited to compete in The Masters.
Rory in ‘much better headspace’ entering Masters
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's third-place finish at the Texas Open and the momentum he brings into The Masters in 2024.
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Denny McCarthy had eight birdies on the back nine of the Valero Texas Open to force a sudden death playoff with eventual winner Akshay Bhatia.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Revisit the best shots and standout moments from TPC San Antonio, where golfers wrapped up play in the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia discusses defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff to win the Valero Texas Open, looks ahead to Masters at Augusta National.
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Hideki Matsuyama cards a 6-under round at the Valero Texas Open, showing confidence on the golf course as he continues to climb the leaderboard ahead of the final round.