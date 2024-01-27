 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3

January 26, 2024 08:15 PM
Relive the best shots from the third day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open.
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
9:21
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_vertacat_240126.jpg
3:15
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_240126.jpg
2:35
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
5:39
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
nbc_golf_renegadebooth_240126.jpg
2:23
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way
nbc_golf_pumabooth_240126.jpg
1:54
Cobra Puma wants golfers to be ‘comfortably bold’
nbc_gt_dprd2hl_240126.jpg
4:34
Top performances in Farmers Insurance Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_pga_farmersinsrd2lites_240125.jpg
8:36
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
1:51
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
1:50
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pga_finauint_240125.jpg
1:18
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open
