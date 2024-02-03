 Skip navigation
Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, groupings for Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
JT, two back, striking it well but still has to deal with the Poa
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule, streams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_celebhl_240202.jpg
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_golf_gc_abergrd2_240202.jpg
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble

Watch Now

Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2

February 2, 2024 07:04 PM
Relive the best shots from the second round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
nbc_golf_gc_celebhl_240202.jpg
2:00
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_golf_gc_abergrd2_240202.jpg
6:11
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_pga_pebblebeachrd2hl_240202.jpg
9:03
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
1:21
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
1:54
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
1:44
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity
nbc_golf_pga_joshallenintv_240202.jpg
1:41
Allen jokes about golfing against Brady at Pebble
nbc_golf_gc_roryandcantlayssgtalk_240102.jpg
2:41
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
nbc_golf_gc_lewisweatherreport_240201.jpg
3:13
Wet weather hits Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_golf_pavonintv_240102.jpg
10:19
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240201.jpg
7:10
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
nbc_golf_pebblebeachrd1hl_240201.jpg
7:22
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
