Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualies_230805.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Western Amateur, Semifinals

August 5, 2023 12:57 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the Western Amateur.
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
2:59
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_fedexcupplayoffsdisc_230804.jpg
5:07
Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes
nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
1:44
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_230804.jpg
14:54
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_westernamquarterfinalslites_230804.jpg
6:55
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_pga_lowrylayup_230804.jpg
1:03
Lowry banks shot off grandstand onto green
nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
5:25
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_230803.jpg
14:09
Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomasintv_230803.jpg
2:19
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
8:11
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
