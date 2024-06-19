Watch Now
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
Gain insight on the 15th hole at TPC River Highlands, which will test PGA Tour players at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Gain insight on the 15th hole at TPC River Highlands, which will test PGA Tour players at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
Golf Central's Hailey Hunter caught up with several golfers who will compete at the Travelers Championship and spoke with Xander Schauffele about his selection to Team USA for the Paris Olympics.
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg headline the Aon Next 10 ahead of the Travelers Championship and Robert MacIntyre sits atop the Aon Swing 5.
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
Padraig Harrington recalls his career milestones and thanks his family and everyone else who helped him during his golf career during his induction speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Memorial Tournament, where Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance with a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa.
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Colin Morikawa discusses his one-shot loss to Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, earning his third consecutive top-4 finish on the PGA Tour, and looks ahead to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Collin Morikawa's "confidence" with the putter helps him card a bogey-free 68 on Moving Day of the Memorial Tournament, now sitting T2 entering the final round.
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Rory McIlroy describes Friday's negotiations with PIF as "very productive" and "very collaborative," sharing that he is encouraged with the direction of where talks are moving.
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Collin Morikawa's success around the greens has him in contention entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, and Golf Central analyzes the state of his game with the U.S. Open approaching.