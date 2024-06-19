 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
How to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mixing It Up: Jake Irvin’s Curveball, Erick Fedde’s pitch mix overhaul, and more
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240618.jpg
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
How to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mixing It Up: Jake Irvin’s Curveball, Erick Fedde’s pitch mix overhaul, and more
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240618.jpg
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players

June 19, 2024 08:00 AM
Gain insight on the 15th hole at TPC River Highlands, which will test PGA Tour players at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Up Next
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_travelers_240618.jpg
1:14
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelerspreview_240618.jpg
4:53
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_240617.jpg
0:28
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_harrington_240610.jpg
15:30
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_memorial_240610.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
8:43
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
2:27
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerpinehurst_240609.jpg
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240608.jpg
0:59
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgapiflatest_240608.jpg
5:08
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawa3rdround_240608.jpg
4:57
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcschefflerround3_240608.jpg
8:03
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Now Playing