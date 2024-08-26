 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 26 PGA - TOUR Championship
How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy basketball: One pressing question heading into draft season
Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

Top Clips

schefflerformpx.jpg
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 26 PGA - TOUR Championship
How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy basketball: One pressing question heading into draft season
Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

Top Clips

schefflerformpx.jpg
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Bradley outdueled Scott for BMW Championship

August 26, 2024 01:40 PM
Go inside the numbers to relive the biggest turning points in Keegan Bradley's final-round battle against Adam Scott at the 2024 BMW Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_penske_bmw_v2_240826.jpg
1:06
How Bradley outdueled Scott for BMW Championship
Now Playing
schefflerformpx.jpg
10:10
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlavbradley_240826.jpg
9:27
Is Bradley a lock for Presidents Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_240825.jpg
12:30
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrocks_240825.jpg
2:36
Rory follows ‘rocky’ tee shot with barefoot beauty
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_coloradochaos_240824.jpg
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleysound_240824.jpg
2:02
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_CDW_bmwrd3_240824.jpg
0:57
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
1:18
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
12:16
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
Now Playing