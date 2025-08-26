 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football 2025: Keys to the Zero RB draft strategy
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Key questions for NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 25-August 31

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football 2025: Keys to the Zero RB draft strategy
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Key questions for NASCAR Cup playoff drivers
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 25-August 31

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fleetwood's playoff run ends in emotional win

August 26, 2025 10:00 AM
Tommy Fleetwood's strong play throughout the FedExCup Playoffs culminated in a breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
1:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
8:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
2:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
Now Playing
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
2:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
Now Playing
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
1:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
1:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
0:38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
0:53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_t24_450mostsurprising_250826.jpg
07:27
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
nbc_t24_deeganmindgames_250826.jpg
07:53
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?
nbc_t24_shimodadeeganconvo_250826.jpg
05:06
Shimoda recalls Moto 1 conversation with Deegan
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
02:06
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
03:20
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
03:08
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs
nbc_pft_bills_qb_mike_white_250826.jpg
01:08
Bills reportedly will release White
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_250826.jpg
01:27
Buccaneers reportedly release Trask
nbc_pft_wr_jackobi_meyers_250826.jpg
01:29
Simms: Meyers ‘can do it all’
nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
11:33
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster
nbc_pft_cooper_wr_250826.jpg
02:17
Cooper comes ‘full circle’ heading to the Raiders
nbc_pft_tommydevitocut_250826.jpg
02:33
Giants reportedly are releasing DeVito
nbc_pft_dak_prescitt_parsons_250826.jpg
18:52
Why haven’t Cowboys players advocated for Parsons?
nbc_pft_biggerimpactmorelikely_250826.jpg
06:39
Will McLaurin or Hendrickson have bigger impact?
nbc_pft_treyhendricksonresigned_250826.jpg
11:16
Bengals reach ‘perfect solution’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_terrymclaurinresigned_250826.jpg
07:57
Why McLaurin extensions is a ‘win-win’
nbc_pft_kennypickettraiders_250826.jpg
11:09
Raiders turn to Pickett due to O’Connell injury
nbc_pft_53manrosters_250826.jpg
08:34
NFL rosters being cut down to 53 players
nbc_csu_ep2_steelerswin_250825.jpg
06:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Steelers
nbc_csu_lionswin_ep2_250825.jpg
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Lions
nbc_csu_ep2_bengalswin_250825.jpg
05:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Bengals
nbc_csu_vikingsv2_ep2__250825.jpg
02:55
Win total predictions for 2025: Vikings
nbc_csu_draftkingsnfcv2_ep2_250825.jpg
01:44
Goff a heavy favorite to lead division in passing
nbc_csu_ep2_ravenswin_250825.jpg
03:10
Win total predictions for 2025: Ravens
nbc_csu_ep2_brownswin_250825.jpg
07:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Browns
nbc_csu_packerswin_ep2__250825.jpg
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Packers
nbc_csu_bearswinv2_ep2_250825.jpg
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Bears
nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
10:34
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
15:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’