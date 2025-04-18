Watch Now
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
It wasn't another course record, but it was a solid Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links for Justin Thomas, who recalibrated expectations and posted a solid 2-under 69 to enter the weekend two up on the field.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
Wyndham Clark catches up with Todd Lewis after his 6-under 65 at the RBC Heritage, a grip-it-and-rip-it opening round after tweaking his back earlier in the week, he revealed.
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
Ever the entertainer, Billy Horschel gave a spectator quite the memory in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage -- even if that memory came about in painful fashion.
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
Hear from Justin Thomas on what went right -- especially his putter, but also everything else -- in his opening round of the RBC Heritage, and watch highlights from his course record-tying 61.
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
As if the perils of Augusta National weren't enough, Harbour Town Golf Links presents some dangers of its own -- especially the par-3 14th hole, which this weekend's RBC Heritage field will need to approach with caution.
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
Rory McIlroy sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his monumental victory at the Masters, the mental hurdles he overcame at Augusta and why becoming a grand slam winner is a “dream come true.”
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
Bryson DeChambeau said he felt in control after taking the lead in the Masters early on Sunday, but iron play again was to blame for the wheels coming off. He also shares that Rory McIlroy didn't talk to him on Sunday.
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
Justin Rose says while he's proud of how he flipped the switch after a 75 Saturday, losing the playoff to Rory McIlroy punctuates each of his two career Masters playoff losses — though there's nothing he can do about it.
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
Rory McIlroy reflects on breaking his major drought and winning the career grand slam on an incredibly nerve-wracking day at Augusta, 11 years in the making — and walks through some of the shots that won him the Masters.