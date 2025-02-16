Watch Now
Bradley spins it back for third career Tour ace
Keegan Bradley salvaged an up-and-down weekend by acing the third hole at Torrey Pines in the final round of The Genesis Invitational.
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
Jim Gallagher Jr. and Paige Mackenzie discuss Tiger Woods' most recent comments on the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, breaking down the state of the Tour and golf as a whole.
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
Golf Today discusses Tiger Woods' recent comments about a potential deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, and why golf fans should feel "bullish" on a deal coming together.
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Invitational
Watch the best shots from the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, featuring highlights from Scottie Scheffler and winner Ludvig Åberg.
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win
Fresh off his win at this year's Genesis Invitational, Bet the Edge examines Ludvig Åberg's outlook and potential odds to win the Masters, including how he stacks up with top contenders.
Wagner: Rory can benefit from new perspectives
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Channel Podcast to break down Rory McIlroy's recent comments about the state of professional golf and LIV's role moving forward, explaining why he should consider new perspectives.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Scottie Scheffler assesses his final round at the Genesis Invitational and discusses his 2025 progress after coming up short at the tournament.
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Ludvig Åberg describes the fun of trying to win a golf tournament and his thought process on the final hole that led to securing his second PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational.
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
Fresh off his third career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, Maverick McNealy shares why he's "really proud" of his performance at the Genesis Invitational and why he gained "a lot of confidence" moving forward.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the thrilling final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
