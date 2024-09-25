 Skip navigation
Top News

Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees’ postseason rotation
Steven Kwan
Guardians activate All-Star OF Steven Kwan from injured list, returns to team in time for postseason

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
nbc_dps_dponmatthewslukaleavingunlv_240925.jpg
Does NCAA need to standardize NIL contracts?
nbc_dps_franchiseinworstshape_240925.jpg
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees’ postseason rotation
Steven Kwan
Guardians activate All-Star OF Steven Kwan from injured list, returns to team in time for postseason

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
nbc_dps_dponmatthewslukaleavingunlv_240925.jpg
Does NCAA need to standardize NIL contracts?
nbc_dps_franchiseinworstshape_240925.jpg
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bradley enjoying 'special week' at Presidents Cup

September 25, 2024 03:16 PM
Keegan Bradley speaks to the media ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup and describes the emotions of being back at the tournament, particularly when there was a time when he thought he wouldn't play in it again.
nbc_golf_livefrom_keeganpresser_240925.jpg
16:33
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
10:19
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
8:07
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_240924.jpg
6:09
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
nbc_golf_lfpc_schefflerpresser_240924.jpg
7:31
Scheffler looks ahead to Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_lfpc_hugheswalkntalk_240924.jpg
4:36
Hughes ready to ‘embrace the chaos’ in Montreal
nbc_golf_lfpc_intlteambonding_240924.jpg
4:50
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_lfpc_furykdeskrx_240924.jpg
11:06
Furyk gets fiery ahead of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_lfpc_wagnerseg_240923.jpg
5:11
Wagner recreates Austin’s infamous shot from 2007
nbc_golf_lfpc_furykintv_240923.jpg
11:06
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
nbc_golf_lfpc_weirintv_240923.jpg
12:03
Weir ‘very proud’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
nbc_golf_lfpc_tlewisreport_240923.jpg
4:10
Scenes from Royal Montreal ahead of Presidents Cup
