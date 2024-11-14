 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola Dugandzic 01.jpeg
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Romin Seymour 01.jpeg
Quarterback Romin Seymour Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Penn State v Minnesota
How to watch Virginia Tech at Penn State: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

chargers.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_roto_gb_241114.jpg
How can the Cowboys keep their season interesting?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_241114.jpg
Does Sirianni deserve more credit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nikola Dugandzic 01.jpeg
Punter Nikola Dugandzic Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Romin Seymour 01.jpeg
Quarterback Romin Seymour Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Penn State v Minnesota
How to watch Virginia Tech at Penn State: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

chargers.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_roto_gb_241114.jpg
How can the Cowboys keep their season interesting?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_241114.jpg
Does Sirianni deserve more credit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1

November 14, 2024 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Up Next
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd1_241114.jpg
10:13
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241111.jpg
1:13
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_worldwidefinalrd_241110.jpg
6:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Now Playing
worldwide.jpg
9:58
HLs: World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
1:17
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
Now Playing
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
11:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
5:50
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_241107.jpg
0:56
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Now Playing