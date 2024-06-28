 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

June 28, 2024 07:14 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from second-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
3:56
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
4:44
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_rocketmortagerd2hl_240628.jpg
9:50
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_vanrooyenrd2bestshots_240628.jpg
4:14
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_rmcrd1_240627.jpg
8:03
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
12:17
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
nbc_golf_pgadiscussionrexlav_240626.jpg
6:28
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
