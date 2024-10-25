Watch Now
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Thomas breaks down action live at Zozo Champ.
Justin Thomas joins the set to discuss his performance from Round 1 of the Zozo Championship and analyze ongoing action on the course.
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Schauffele finds disaster on 9 with quad bogey
Xander Schauffele hit an errant tee shot on hole 9 in the Zozo Championship's opening round, and it got even worse, ending with an unsightly quadruple bogey for the two-time major champion.
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Collin Morikawa speaks to the media ahead of his appearance of the 2024 Zozo Championship, looking to repeat after winning the event last season on the PGA Tour.
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the Zozo Championship, explaining why the event is "emblematic" of the current problems with the FedEx Cup Fall.
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Xander Schauffele talks with the media before the Zozo Championship, discussing the course conditions, exploring Japan and more.
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.