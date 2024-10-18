Watch Now
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dahmen gets 'bizarro' penalty for 15th club in bag
Joel Dahmen discusses the "bizzaro" 4-stroke penalty he received at the Shriners Children's Open for carrying 15 clubs in his golf bag.
Pendrith's 'top-notch' putting leading to big year
Taylor Pendrith discusses shooting 60 in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open and Golf Central analyzes why Pendrith's putting has resulted in a banner year for the 33-year-old Canadian.
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
Tom Kim details his approach as he attempts to three-peat at the Shriners Children's Hospital Open, and Golf Central analyzes his declining strokes-gained numbers between seasons.
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard talks about the reports around Greg Norman's position at LIV Golf and how a responsibility shift may affect the ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour.
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Matt McCarty turned his momentum from the Korn Ferry Tour into a victory at the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA Tour start.
Top moments from 2024 Black Desert Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Black Desert Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Matt McCarty.
McCarty's father: 'Sky's the limit' for young pro
Golf Central reacts to the heartfelt statement Matt McCarty's father, Scott, made following the young pro's first PGA Tour win and analyzes why it seems that "everything is natural" about McCarty's game.
McCarty reflects on 'surreal' win in third start
Matt McCarty reflects on his win in the Black Desert Championship -- his first PGA Tour victory in just his third start -- and the impact that the win will have on his career and life moving forward.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and standout moments from the final round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
McCarty's KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.