Top News

Championship Series - New York Yankees v. Cleveland Guardians - Game Three
Fry’s 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to stunning 7-5 win over Yankees, close to 2-1 in ALCS
NCAA Football: Penn State at Southern California
USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Rutgers
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_roto_rfschiefsoffense_241017.jpg
How is the Chiefs offense faring without Rice?

Watch Now

Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 1

October 17, 2024 08:10 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
3:52
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
9:21
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
11:18
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkim_241016.jpg
5:57
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
nbc_golf_rexongreg_241016.jpg
3:45
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241014.jpg
1:36
Top moments from 2024 Black Desert Championship
nbc_gc_mccartyparentsdeskreax_241013.jpg
6:32
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
mccartyreflects.jpg
1:47
McCarty reflects on ‘surreal’ win in third start
mccartyhighlights.jpg
10:28
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_mattmccarty_241012.jpg
5:42
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd3_241012.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
