Watch Now

Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round

November 24, 2024 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
nbc_golf_rsmfinalrd_241124.jpg
8:00
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_241123.jpg
1:17
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
4:45
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 3
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
8:20
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
8:04
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmrd1_241121.jpg
11:05
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
nbc_golf_clarkdeskreax_241120.jpg
7:30
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
nbc_golf_hoggardproam_241120.jpg
4:15
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
nbc_golf_wagnerroundtable_241120.jpg
8:44
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_bradygolftoday_241120.jpg
4:24
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
9:32
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_gt_changesreax_241119.jpg
7:48
Golfers ‘optimistic’ about changes to PGA Tour
