Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
Daniel Berger shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the RSM Classic, tying the low round of the day and helping him in his fight for a spot in the top 125.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
The Golf Central crew looks at how the players on the bubble performed during the second round of The RSM Classic.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch discuss Caitlin Clark playing at the RSM Classic pro-am before Rex Hoggard reports on the WNBA star's impact on the modern golf game.
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard reports on Caitlin Clark's appearance at the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what the star power of the WNBA phenom means for the event and golf as whole.
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Today Roundtable to shed light on the approved changes to decrease field sizes and if the PGA Tour has a "fundamental problem" with players making decisions at the top.
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report live from the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has brought to the table at Sea Island Golf Course.
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Wesley Bryan reflects on his play over the last few months, where he's recorded four top-25 finishes in five starts, before sharing why he's at ease no matter what happens at the RSM Classic.