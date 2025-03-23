 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss start of season because of intercostal strain
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
WATCH: Billy Horschel hits insane left-handed shot AND makes the long putt
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss start of season because of intercostal strain
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
WATCH: Billy Horschel hits insane left-handed shot AND makes the long putt
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar

March 23, 2025 02:50 PM
Right-handed golfer Billy Horschel hit an unbelievable left-handed shot from the rough at the par-5 fifth hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship, setting up a long birdie putt that Horschel drained.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
1:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
9:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Now Playing
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
Now Playing