 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway after victory by Austin Dillon
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Austin Dillon makes playoffs with redemptive victory at Richmond Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway after victory by Austin Dillon
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Austin Dillon makes playoffs with redemptive victory at Richmond Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MacIntyre shows 'a lot of gumption' on Moving Day

August 16, 2025 09:35 PM
Robert MacIntyre was up to the test of facing the No. 1 player in the world on Moving Day at the BMW Championship, shooting a 2-under 68 to hold a four-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler entering the event's final round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
1:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
0:40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
golfrobertbmw.jpg
1:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
1:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
8:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
rose_1920.jpg
1:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
Now Playing
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
1:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
Now Playing

Related Videos

golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
08:50
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
08:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
Unadilla_HLs_raw.jpg
14:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 10, Unadilla
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
04:51
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
06:21
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250816.jpg
13:25
What riders said after Unadilla Motocross
nbc_mx_tomac_250816.jpg
01:07
Tomac overcame ‘Achilles’ heel’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_hunter_250816.jpg
01:13
Hunter ‘left it all out on the track’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_jett_250816.jpg
02:22
Jett ‘manifested’ return for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250816.jpg
32
Vialle credits Unadilla podium to Moto 2 bike swap
shimodaunadillapostrace.jpg
01:12
Shimoda wins Unadilla with dad in attendance
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250816.jpg
54
Deegan reflects on second-place 250 finish
Women_sMotoUnadella.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 5, Unadilla
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
nbc_pl_wolmchl_250816.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
03:39
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
02:09
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
01:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
01:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves