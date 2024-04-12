 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team rolls into world championship semifinals
The Masters - Round One
Good won’t be good enough for Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler this week

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_rahmintv_240411.jpg
Rahm on quiet Masters start: Augusta is ‘not easy’
oly_sww400fr_proswimseries_katieledecky_240411_v2.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 400m free win in Texas
nbc_golf_lfmasters_winningcomb_240411.jpg
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
U.S. women’s hockey team rolls into world championship semifinals
The Masters - Round One
Good won’t be good enough for Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler this week

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_rahmintv_240411.jpg
Rahm on quiet Masters start: Augusta is ‘not easy’
oly_sww400fr_proswimseries_katieledecky_240411_v2.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 400m free win in Texas
nbc_golf_lfmasters_winningcomb_240411.jpg
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta

April 11, 2024 09:30 PM
Rory McIlroy reflects on the highs and lows from his Day 1 performance at the Masters, where he finished with a 71 in the tournament's opening round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lfmasters_roryintv_240411.jpg
3:01
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_winningcomb_240411.jpg
2:35
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_will_z_240411v2.jpg
9:18
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemasters_240410.jpg
3:40
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_winningcomb_240410.jpg
2:49
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
2:57
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydiscussionv2_240409.jpg
3:09
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandfeature_240409.jpg
5:15
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
3:06
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
15:14
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
13:21
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
22:22
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Now Playing