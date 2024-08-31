 Skip navigation
Top News

FM Championship 2024 - Round Three
Jin Young Ko grabs lead after Haeran Ryu collapses in Round 3 of FM Championship
osu.jpg
Freshman Jeremiah Smith makes 2 TD catches, No. 2 Ohio State beats Akron 52-6 in opener
michigan_wvu.jpg
Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxt_milwaukee_240831.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Milwaukee Mile
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_240831.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_custer_240831.jpg
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence

Watch Now

Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself

August 31, 2024 06:58 PM
After finishing Round 3 of the PGA Tour Championship in third place, Sahith Theegala joined Golf Channel to explain why he called the two-stroke penalty on himself on Hole 3 at East Lake Golf Course.
