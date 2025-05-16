Watch Now
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
Mud balls dominated the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Hear from Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele before Live From analyzes whether the PGA of America was wrong not to play the ball up.
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
The Live From crew unpacks Rory McIlroy's poor performance in Round 1 of the PGA Championship, and discusses whether he can transition from the "euphoria" of winning the Masters to focusing on this next major.
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
Watch the top moments from leader Jhonattan Vegas and runners-up Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis from the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship.
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
Watch the best -- and worst -- shots from big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and plenty more in the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship.
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley opened the PGA Championship in a combined 7 under. The two Ryder Cup captains have mutual respect for each other four months out from Bethpage.
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
Johnson Wagner takes a couple swings -- with two different mud profiles -- on the 16th hole at Quail Hollow, where mud tripped up Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the first round of the PGA Championship.
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
Watch highlights from the Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy "super-group" in the first round of the PGA Championship, an up-and-down (but perhaps more down) start for the world Nos. 1-3.
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
Johnson Wagner tries a couple chips onto Quail Hollow's brutal par-3 13th green the day before the PGA Championship. He's hit better shots.
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
Ludvig Aberg shares how he marks his Titleist golf ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Justin Thomas shares how he marks his Titleist ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.