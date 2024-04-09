 Skip navigation
Top News

Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jpnvbrahilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: Japan vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview

Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters

April 9, 2024 04:09 PM
Scottie Scheffler meets the media ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how he handles the spotlight and pressure of being the world's No. 1 golfer and more.
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
15:14
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
13:21
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
22:22
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
nbc_golf_jordanspiethpresser_240409.jpg
19:47
Spieth explains why Masters is so ‘special’
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
15:45
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
nbc_golf_rorypress_240409.jpg
10:30
Rory calm as he seeks career grand slam at Masters
nbc_golf_couples_240409.jpg
1:46
Couples: Woods is ‘here to win’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_tigerwoodspress_240409.jpg
24:20
Tiger’s Masters goal: ‘I think I can get one more’
nbc_golf_hovlandpress_240409.jpg
23:57
Hovland explains swing changes, Masters emotions
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_240409.jpg
17:49
Rahm reflects on 2023 Masters win, move to LIV
nbc_golf_winningcomb_240409.jpg
1:04
What ‘clicks’ for Matsuyama at Augusta National?
nbc_roto_btemasters_240408.jpg
6:27
Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
