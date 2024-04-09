Watch Now
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Scottie Scheffler meets the media ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how he handles the spotlight and pressure of being the world's No. 1 golfer and more.
Up Next
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Brooks Koepka discusses fatherhood, his blown lead in the 2023 Masters and trying to get over the hump at Augusta National after two previous runner-up finishes.
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down their favorite bets for the 2024 Masters, including Scottie Scheffler as an outright bet, Xander Schauffele to finish in the top 10 and more.
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Scottie Scheffler meets the media ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how he handles the spotlight and pressure of being the world's No. 1 golfer and more.
Spieth explains why Masters is so ‘special’
Spieth explains why Masters is so 'special'
Jordan Spieth discusses the historical significance of the Masters, why Augusta National requires such creativity as a player and his form heading into the tournament.
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Ludvig Åberg discusses how he's handling the pressure that comes with the Masters Tournament, how he plans to break down Augusta National and what he'll look for in his first time playing at the event.
Rory calm as he seeks career grand slam at Masters
Rory calm as he seeks career grand slam at Masters
Rory McIlroy meets the media and discusses his relaxed state of mind ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods saying McIlroy will complete his career grand slam, meeting with Butch Harmon and more.
Couples: Woods is ‘here to win’ at Augusta
Couples: Woods is 'here to win' at Augusta
Fred Couples reflects on Tiger Woods' growth since last year, his positioning for the 2024 Masters and more.
Tiger’s Masters goal: ‘I think I can get one more’
Tiger's Masters goal: 'I think I can get one more'
Tiger Woods meets the media on Live From The Masters, detailing his preparation for the 2024 Masters Tournament, what Augusta National means to him, why he keeps coming back and his goals for this year's event.
Hovland explains swing changes, Masters emotions
Hovland explains swing changes, Masters emotions
Viktor Hovland meets the media and fields questions about his recent swing and coach changes, his confidence in his game right now, the emotions of the 2024 Masters and more.
Rahm reflects on 2023 Masters win, move to LIV
Rahm reflects on 2023 Masters win, move to LIV
Jon Rahm discusses the "tradition" behind the Masters, recounting his 2023 win and reflecting on the impact of his controversial decision to join LIV Golf.
What ‘clicks’ for Matsuyama at Augusta National?
What 'clicks' for Matsuyama at Augusta National?
Take a look at Hideki Matsuyama's form heading into the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he looks to win the prestigious event for the second time in his career.