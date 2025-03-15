Watch Now
Intense winds set Scheffler off at The Players
Dramatic winds have wreaked havoc on The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass -- and not even the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, was immune from the chaos or the fury it unleashed.
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
Bud Cauley catches up with Cara Banks about his third round at TPC Sawgrass, a 6-under 66 that'll give him a chance to celebrate his 35th birthday by winning The Players Championship on Sunday.
'Thrilled' Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday
Three back after a 6-under 66 in Round 3 of The Players Championship, Corey Conners is hoping just to have a chance in Sunday's final round. Hear his thoughts on the round that likely gave himself that chance.
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
Danny Walker is playing with house money at The Players Championship after starting the week out of the field -- and now suddenly joining the mix with a 6-under 66 in Round 3. Hear from him after his round.
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa's spot on 5
Johnson Wagner got a chance to put his short game under the microscope after Round 2 of The Players Championship, trying the chip that Collin Morikawa faced on the par-4 5th hole -- and doing so brilliantly.
Addressing Morikawa's comments toward media
Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley and Live From address Collin Morikawa's comments toward media following the second round of The Players Championship, choosing to "agree to disagree" and dissecting media's role in golf.
Wagner tries Spieth's lefty shot from fifth hole
Johnson Wagner tries to replicate Jordan Spieth's left-handed shot from behind a bush at the fifth hole of TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship. How did it go?
Players co-leader Lee 'has game' to win big events
Watch Min Woo Lee's highlights from the Round 2 that vaulted him into the 36-hole co-lead at The Players Championship, then hear from the Australian before Live From breaks down his performance and chances.
Driving fix the key for McIlroy Friday at Players
Rory McIlroy made a dramatic turnaround with his driver in his 4-under 68 second round of The Players Championship, giving the Live From crew confidence in his prospects as he enters the weekend just two strokes back.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
Justin Thomas reflects after tying the TPC Sawgrass course record with a 10-under 62 that included 11 birdies, detailing how he kept the "gas pedal down" in the second round of The Players Championship and made history.