Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Third-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
Graham%20Rahal%20-%20BOMMARITO%20AUTOMOTIVE%20GROUP%20500%20-%20By_%20Joe%20Skibinski_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m114831.jpg
Graham Rahal implores IndyCar paddock to keep the faith in the hybrid power unit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd2_240816.jpg
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_amateurquarterfinals_240816.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd2_240816.jpg
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2

Watch Now

HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2

August 16, 2024 08:15 PM
Watch Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele navigate the second of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the Golf Channel crew breaks down how Scheffler was able to separate himself on the back nine.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd2_240816.jpg
0:59
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerschauffelehl_240816.jpg
9:55
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd2_240816.jpg
7:33
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryholeout_240816.jpg
3:06
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyley_kimadvice_240816.jpg
1:38
Kim got help from Phelps before the Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyley_mccarthybball_240816.jpg
1:42
McCarthy rates Kaufman’s basketball skills
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamareport_240815.jpg
2:16
Matsuyama navigating aftermath of London robbery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xanderlites_240815.jpg
5:00
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240815.jpg
4:48
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_CDW_240815.jpg
0:55
Inside Matsuyama’s strong Round 1 at TPC Southwind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd1_240815.jpg
7:19
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_Kirkint_240815.jpg
2:01
Ace highlights Kirk’s stellar Round 1
Now Playing