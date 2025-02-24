Watch Now
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, featuring highlights from winner Brian Campbell and runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.
Up Next
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, featuring highlights from winner Brian Campbell and runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
PGA Tour has 'leverage' in talks with LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to assess the fallout from Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods' White House visit, detailing potential next steps and timelines as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf work towards a deal.
Does PGA Tour or PIF have more to gain with deal?
Does PGA Tour or PIF have more to gain with deal?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the ongoing PGA Tour-PIF talks, questioning which side would have more to gain if a deal were to be reached.
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
Campbell's 'grit' guided him to first PGA Tour win
Brian Campbell describes his emotions after earning his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter ‘to learn from’ mistakes at Mexico Open
Potgieter 'to learn from' mistakes at Mexico Open
Aldrich Potgieter is "proud" of his runner-up finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld despite coming up short in a playoff, and Golf Central analyzes how the young South African can minimize mistakes down the stretch.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of action from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Campbell’s roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Campbell's roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Brian Campbell capitalizes on a tournament-saving bounce on the second playoff hole at the Mexico Open at Vidant, grinding out a birdie to win the event.
Campbell ‘stayed in his process’ at VidantaWorld
Campbell 'stayed in his process' at VidantaWorld
Paige Mackenzie and Todd Lewis break down Brian Campbell's big move at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, explaining what went right for the 31-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole in the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after hitting a gorgeous pitch shot from 39 yards out, giving him his second eagle in three holes.