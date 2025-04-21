Watch Now
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
Relive some of the best shots from Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak at the 2025 RBC Heritage from Harbour Town Golf Links.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
Justin Thomas' tee shot nearly went into the water but gets saved by the bulkhead, and the 15-time PGA Tour winner recovers to save par during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
Si Woo Kim didn’t make a bogey until the final hole Saturday at Harbour Town. By then he had made his move, posting a 5-under 66 to give him a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak and Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
Mark Dushabek joins the Golf Channel crew to explain why Justin Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty while shooting from a bunker-turned-waste area in the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
It wasn't another course record, but it was a solid Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links for Justin Thomas, who recalibrated expectations and posted a solid 2-under 69 to enter the weekend two up on the field.
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
Wyndham Clark catches up with Todd Lewis after his 6-under 65 at the RBC Heritage, a grip-it-and-rip-it opening round after tweaking his back earlier in the week, he revealed.