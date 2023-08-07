Watch Now
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover brings home his fifth PGA Tour win, winning the Wyndham Championship by two strokes.
Up Next
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
Dennis expecting a 'compelling' 2024 season
PGA Tour Executive Vice President & President Tyler Dennis joins Golf Today to discuss the ins and outs of the new 2024 schedule, which includes 36 regular season events -- including eight signature events.
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
Golf Today discusses the newly announced 2024 PGA Tour schedule with adjustments being made to certain events.
How Braid went from champion to course architect
How Braid went from champion to course architect
The story of five-time Open Championship winner James Braid, who became a renowned club maker and golf course architect in Europe.
Popov: ‘New life perspective’ in becoming a mother
Popov: 'New life perspective' in becoming a mother
2020 AIG Women's Open Champion Sophia Popov joins Golf Today, highlighting her new frame of mind after becoming a mother as she makes her comeback this week.
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Lucas Glover relives his Wyndham Championship victory, noting the key difference was a "relaxed" and "comfortable" frame of mind in Sunday's final stretch.
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
Golf Today discusses the drama-filled weekend at the Wyndham Championship, where Justin Thomas lipped out to miss the FedExCup Playoffs by one spot. However, Thomas started to show signs of his game coming back.
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share breaking news on the PGA of America pushing back on the MLR which gives the competition organizers an option to require use of golf balls that are under modified launch conditions.
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
HLs: Glover's best shots at Wyndham Championship
Take a look back at Lucas Glover's best shots and moments from his victory at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
Watch the extended highlights from Round 4 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship
Glover's winning shots at the Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover's final approach at the Wyndham Championship from 100 yards out sets up the winning par put, claiming his fifth victory on the PGA Tour.
Glover’s tee shot ricochets off golf cart on 18th
Glover's tee shot ricochets off golf cart on 18th
Lucas Glover gets a lucky break after his tee shot on the 18th hole at the Wyndham Championship ricochets off of a moving golf cart and bounces back in the rough.