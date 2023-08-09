 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions
2023 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings: St. Brown ready to fly
Pickups of the Day: Jumping for Jeffers
  • David Shovein
  • David Shovein
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?
Looking back on Zalatoris’ 2022 FedEx St. Jude win

Patrick: 'I feel embarrassed for these managers'

August 9, 2023 10:13 AM
Dan Patrick dissects Aaron Boone's latest meltdown on the baseball field before getting ejected in the Yankees-White Sox game on Monday night.
Suspending Brown shows Orioles’ ‘recent futility’
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
