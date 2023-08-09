Watch Now
Patrick: 'I feel embarrassed for these managers'
Dan Patrick dissects Aaron Boone's latest meltdown on the baseball field before getting ejected in the Yankees-White Sox game on Monday night.
Suspending Brown shows Orioles’ ‘recent futility’
Dan Patrick sounds off on the Orioles for suspending play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown over comments on the team's record against the Rays and plays audio from broadcasters in baseball showing support for Brown.
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Jose Berrios' offseason tweaks to his mechanics while working with throwing coach Tom House's Mustard App to get more extension and locate pitches better.
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
MLB Network's Tom Verducci joins the show to discuss if Shohei Ohtani was anywhere close to being traded and explains why he believes keeping Ohtani was the right Move for Angels owner Arte Moreno
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Dan Patrick gives his analysis on Shohei Ohtani being pulled off the trade market and speculates if Ohtani was ever on the market.
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss who has the best odds for AL Cy Young, a list led by Gerrit Cole but perhaps sleeping on Felix Bautista.
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Jon Morosi joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the upcoming MLB trade deadline, highlighted by the potential trade of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.