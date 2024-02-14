 Skip navigation
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom

February 14, 2024 01:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for 2024 NFL MVP -- led by reigning SB champion Patrick Mahomes, with AFC counterparts Josh Allen and Joe Burrow not far behind.
