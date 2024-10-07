Watch Now
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Browns are too "stubborn" to bench Deshaun Watson, saying it's the only remaining option to attempt saving Cleveland's season.
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review several of their Week 5 takeaways, from the Giants' massive road win over the Seahawks to Sam Darnold defeating his former team in London.
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
In an offense that lacks "upper-crust, top quality" pieces outside of Josh Allen, PFT says the Bills must reevaluate their gameplans after questionable decisions late against the Texans.
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
PFT praises the Ravens' explosiveness on the ground and through the air after Lamar Jackson willed Baltimore to a thrilling overtime win against division rival Cincinnati in Week 5.
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
With another impressive game under his belt and the Commanders sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC East, rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is forcing his way into the NFL MVP race.
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
After a crushing overtime divisional loss to the Ravens, PFT ponders if Joe Burrow and the Bengals have enough time to save their season with a 1-4 record after Week 5.
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys' come-from-behind win over the Steelers, including Dak Prescott leading the charge and the state of Dallas' backfield.
‘Door’s cracked open’ for Wilson to start in PIT
PFT thinks the Steelers should seriously consider pivoting to Russell Wilson after Justin Fields' underwhelming outing leading Pittsburgh's "stagnant" offense against Dallas.
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
Chris Simms gives his pick for Monday Night Football in Week 5, discussing why he's taking the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Denver Broncos' three-game winning streak and how their ferocious defense dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 5, including the New York Jets offensive struggles against the Minnesota Vikings in London and Kyler Murray's performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Buffalo Bills loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, questioning whether Josh Allen has enough playmakers around him to compete with the top teams in the AFC.