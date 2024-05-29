 Skip navigation
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now

Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Inside Simms' 'The Young and The Reckless' QB tier

May 29, 2024 09:09 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate if No. 35 Jameis Winston or No. 33 Sam Darnold start more games, as well as outline what No. 34 Bryce Young and No. 32 Anthony Richardson need to prove this season.
11:23
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
5:48
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now
3:19
Allen’s chances of getting to SB amid tough AFC
10:08
Advantages of Bills offense missing a No. 1 WR
12:26
PFT Draft: Most important new NFL coordinators
9:40
Taylor downplays Higgins, Chase missing OTAs
13:35
Collins, Texans agree to three-year extension
10:06
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
9:38
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
11:08
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
3:01
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
10:28
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
