Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Colts' decision to name rookie QB Anthony Richardson one of their team captains and the latest on Jonathan Taylor's situation.
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Joe Burrow returning to Bengals practice after missing nearly six weeks and explain why injuries shouldn’t impact his looming contract extension.
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering the 2023 season and explain why the 49ers could regret trading Trey Lance if their QB depth is tested.
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt’s life after he passed away at 91, explaining why he is widely considered the ‘godfather of NFL scouting.’
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Mike Florio and Peter King review the biggest challenges facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC ahead of the 2023 season, the team’s backup QB situation and more.
Browns season depends on Watson’s return to form
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Cleveland Browns 2023 season, discussing Deshaun Watson's outlook, Elijah Moore's projected role and more.
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Mike Florio and Peter King highlight Chiefs second-year WR Skyy Moore and why he can be an important component of Kansas City’s 2023 offense.
Tempering expectations after NFL preseason hype
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how NFL preseason expectations often clash with the realities of disappointing results later on in the season.
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss expectations for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense with new OC Kellen Moore and why Peter thinks Herbert could be the year’s top quarterback.
Evans, Bucs likely heading for a split
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on Mike Evans' future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and identify possible outcomes for the star wide receiver.
NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day’ for Lions
Mike Florio and Peter King look at the massive opportunity the Detroit Lions will have when they kick off the 2023 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
What Kupp’s injury setback means for Rams offense
Mike Florio and Peter King react to Cooper Kupp's recent injury setback and what it means for the Los Angeles Rams' offense before briefly discussing Aaron Donald's outlook.