 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga

September 1, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Colts' decision to name rookie QB Anthony Richardson one of their team captains and the latest on Jonathan Taylor's situation.
Up Next
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gilbrandt_230901.jpg
4:52
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
8:54
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsskepticism_230901.jpg
7:00
Browns season depends on Watson’s return to form
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
4:20
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_badteams_230901.jpg
5:03
Tempering expectations after NFL preseason hype
Now Playing
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
4:51
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_evans_230901.jpg
8:37
Evans, Bucs likely heading for a split
Now Playing
nbc_pft_detwk1hype_230901.jpg
7:06
NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day’ for Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kuppsetback_230901.jpg
6:43
What Kupp’s injury setback means for Rams offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_donaldfuture_230901.jpg
6:51
Evaluating Aaron Donald’s future with Rams
Now Playing