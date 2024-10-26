Skip navigation
Hensien has fastest second run at World Cup
October 26, 2024 08:32 AM
Katie Hensien had the fastest second run in the women's giant slalom at the Alpine skiing World Cup to finish fourth overall in the event in Sölden, Austria.
