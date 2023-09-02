Watch Now
Archer shines as Sheffield Utd draw with Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their main takeaways from Sheffield United's 2-2 draw with Everton.
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
Fulham leaves Nathan Ake unmarked on the set piece and the Dutchman capitalizes on the opportunity to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
Just two minutes after Julian Alvarez's opener for Manchester City, Fulham captain Tim Ream scores on a set piece to tie things up at 1-1 at the Etihad.
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham
Julian Alavrez finds himself at the right place at the right time as he taps in Erling Haaland's cross to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead against Fulham.
Son chips in Tottenham’s equalizer against Burnley
Heung-min Son's delicious chip finds the back of the net to give Spurs a level playing field against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Foster gives Burnley shock lead against Tottenham
Lyle Foster finds some space in the box and gets on the receiving end of a cross to give Burnley an early 1-0 lead over Tottenham at Turf Moor.
Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
Relive the four-goal thriller between Sheffield United and Everton, where both teams picked up their first points of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Danjuma gives Everton life v. Sheffield United
Arnaut Danjuma completes a beautiful team move with an equally impressive finish to bring Everton to level terms against Sheffield United.
Archer’s strike ricochets off Pickford to lead 2-1
Cameron Archer's long-range efort strikes the post, but bounces back into play where it deflects off a diving Jordan Pickford to give Sheffield United a 2-1 lead over Everton.
Archer slots home Blades’ equalizer v. Everton
Cameron Archer opens his scoring tally for Sheffield United as the Blades' new signing finds the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1 against Everton.
Doucoure gives Everton early lead v. Sheffield Utd
Abdoulaye Doucoure scores Everton's first goal of the 2023-24 Premier league season as the Toffees take an early 1-0 lead at Sheffield United.
PL Update: West Ham survive scare v. Luton Town
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap West Ham United's 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.