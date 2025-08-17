 Skip navigation
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA GT Challenge at VIR on Peacock: Streaming info, start times, daily schedules
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United
nbc_pl_muhope_250817.jpg
Neville: Fifth would be an achievement for United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford

August 17, 2025 09:12 AM
Chris Wood finds the opening off the corner kick and puts Nottingham Forest up 1-0 against Brentford during Matchweek 1.

nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United
nbc_pl_muhope_250817.jpg
03:46
Neville: Fifth would be an achievement for United
nbc_pl_teamsdiscussion_250817.jpg
04:43
Expectations for Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea
nbc_pl_sponsoredfeature_250817.jpg
01:15
A Lovely Day: Premier League Fandom in the U.S.
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
nbc_pl_wolmchl_250816.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
03:39
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
02:09
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
01:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
01:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_sunderlandwesthamv2_250816.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. West Ham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_wolvestributejota_250816.jpg
02:39
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
nbc_pl_totvburehl_250816.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
nbc_pl_bhafulhl_250816.jpg
14:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_bhaful_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
01:48
Spurs off to ‘brilliant start’ under Frank
nbc_pl_bhaful_munizgoal_250816.jpg
01:24
Muniz grabs 96-minute equalizer for Fulham
nbc_pl_isidorgoal_250816.jpg
01:30
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_ballardgoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Ballard doubles Sunderland’s lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoaljohnson_250816.jpg
01:37
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ third against Burnley
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison2nd_250816.jpg
01:44
Richarlison’s screamer doubles Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
02:46
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
01:39
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunderlandentrance_250816.jpg
41
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
nbc_pl_avlnewhl_250816.jpg
07:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_avlnewreacs_250816.jpg
02:11
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx thrillingly powers past Liberty
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
08:50
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
08:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
Unadilla_HLs_raw.jpg
14:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 10, Unadilla
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
04:51
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
06:21
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250816.jpg
13:25
What riders said after Unadilla Motocross
nbc_mx_tomac_250816.jpg
01:07
Tomac overcame ‘Achilles’ heel’ at Unadilla