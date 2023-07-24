 Skip navigation
nbc_indy_palouintv_230723.jpg
Alex Palou earns career-best third on short track, keeps 80-point lead over Josef Newgarden
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Denny Hamlin wins at Pocono, Kyle Larson not happy with Hamlin
nbc_indy_wheelloose_230723.jpg
Sting Ray Robb describes watching his tire rolling through Iowa traffic: ‘It was close’

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_McGinnintv_230723.jpg
McGinn analyzes Villa’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_McGinnintv_230723.jpg
McGinn analyzes Villa’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle

Emery 'very happy' with 3-3 draw against Newcastle

July 23, 2023 09:24 PM
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts to his team's 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
2:14
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
1:47
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_McGinnintv_230723.jpg
3:30
McGinn analyzes Villa’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_newxasvhl_230723.jpg
11:47
Highlights: Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_wilsonintv_230723.jpg
0:57
Wilson: Newcastle showed ‘character’ against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_mingsintv_230723.jpg
1:36
Villa’s Mings discusses development under Emery
nbc_pl_summerseries_wilsongoal2_230723.jpg
0:58
Wilson taps in Newcastle’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_buendiagoal2_230723.jpg
1:15
Buendia scores second as Villa leads Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_isakgoal_230723.jpg
0:55
Isak pulls Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_andersongoal_230723.jpg
0:47
Newcastle’s Anderson pulls one back against Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_buendiagoal_230723.jpg
1:12
Buendia doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_watkinsgoal_230723.jpg
0:59
Watkins gives Villa early lead over Newcastle
