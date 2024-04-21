 Skip navigation
Javier_USA.jpg
Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start vs. Nationals, placed on 15-day injured list
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race
ATHLETICS-GBR-MARATHON
London Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir breaks women’s only world record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulliv_postgameklopp_240424.jpg
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_240421.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_fulliv_jotagoal_240421.jpg
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Javier_USA.jpg
Astros right-hander Cristian Javier misses start vs. Nationals, placed on 15-day injured list
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race
ATHLETICS-GBR-MARATHON
London Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir breaks women’s only world record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulliv_postgameklopp_240424.jpg
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_240421.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_fulliv_jotagoal_240421.jpg
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham

Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 34

April 21, 2024 12:04 PM
Bournemouth struck first but Aston Villa rallied off three unanswered goals to knock off the Cherries at Villa Park in Matchweek 34.
